Safe Haven Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $1.44 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.57 or 0.01014928 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.