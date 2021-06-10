SALT Market Cap Reaches $19.62 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and $92,669.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00842005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.94 or 0.08381992 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

