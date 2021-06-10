Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMSEY opened at $11.76 on Monday. Samsonite International has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

