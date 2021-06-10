San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 101,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

