SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €141.00 ($165.88) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €115.06 ($135.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.