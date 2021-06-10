Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 64,259 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 747,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.