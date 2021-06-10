Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 64,259 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 747,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.