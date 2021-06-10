Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $386.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $409.10. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.