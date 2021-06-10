Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,750.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and last traded at GBX 2,676.40 ($34.97), with a volume of 1457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,670 ($34.88).

The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,603.82.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

