Schroders (SHNWF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF):

6/10/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. "

6/9/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Schroders is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Schroders stock remained flat at $$52.15 during trading on Thursday. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

