Sciencast Management LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE:BAH opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.