Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,578 shares of company stock worth $7,626,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

