Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,304,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,488 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

