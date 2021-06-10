Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 55.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.91 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

