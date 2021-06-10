Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $92.17 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.