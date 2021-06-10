Scotiabank Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

