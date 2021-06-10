Scotiabank Trims Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Target Price to C$62.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Shares of DOL traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,285. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

