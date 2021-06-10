Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.700-2.000 EPS.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.87. 15,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.96.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

