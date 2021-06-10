Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.