Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up to $98.65

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.65, but opened at $102.33. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $97.78, with a volume of 15,784 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.