Sei Investments Co. Acquires 194,474 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.67% of Fortive worth $161,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

