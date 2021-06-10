Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,076 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Baidu worth $88,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,589. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

