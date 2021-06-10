Sei Investments Co. Has $309.25 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165,499 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $309,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.55. 183,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,889,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $575.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

