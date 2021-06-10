Sei Investments Co. Has $71.72 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $71,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

