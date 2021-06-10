Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,320 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $211,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $359.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

