SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

