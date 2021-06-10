Senior (LON:SNR) Receives “Under review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

SNR stock opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Monday. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £647.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

