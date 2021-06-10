Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

