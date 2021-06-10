Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $23.17 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $23.17 million and $226,934.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000080 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

