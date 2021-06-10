Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $1,105,794.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.