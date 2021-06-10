Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.