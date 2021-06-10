Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $27.08

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $27.99. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 346 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

