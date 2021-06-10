ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $463.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a PEG ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $137,247 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.