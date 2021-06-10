Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.
Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 162,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.
