Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 162,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

