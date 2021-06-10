Signet Jewelers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 19,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,398% compared to the average volume of 1,284 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $7.64 on Thursday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

