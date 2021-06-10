Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Capitalization of $231,734.31 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $231,734.31 and approximately $489.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002465 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,850,375 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars.

