Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Cap Reaches $228,740.27

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $228,740.27 and $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00028094 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002678 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,849,165 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.