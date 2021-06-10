Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SIOX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

