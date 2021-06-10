Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,953. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.