Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.12. 1,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.29.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $883,622 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

