SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

