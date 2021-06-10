Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,327 shares of company stock worth $14,817,209. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKY stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 390,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,886. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

