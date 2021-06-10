SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,311,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NYSE SLG opened at $83.08 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

