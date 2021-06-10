Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.66

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 10377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $227,890,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

