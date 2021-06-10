Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42. 2,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

