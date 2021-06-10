SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 28,454 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 589,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

