SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 81,642 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB remained flat at $$77.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

