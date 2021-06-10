Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.18.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $247.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.83. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

