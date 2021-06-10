Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

