Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SEYMF shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

