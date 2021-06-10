SoMee.Social Hits Market Cap of $6.79 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $56,958.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

SoMee.Social is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 148,837,484 coins and its circulating supply is 148,837,384 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

